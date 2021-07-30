Q&A: Torrey Peters GR’13 on her debut novel ‘Detransition, Baby’

On Twitter, ZR Ellor tends to describe his debut novel, May the Best Man Win, as being about “a trans boy challenging his ex for Homecoming King,” which was more than enough to get me excited for the book’s release in May. Then I found out that the ex mentioned in the tagline is autistic, and my excitement reached an entirely new level. I haven’t read much good trans representation in published books, but I’d barely read any good representation of autism prior to buying May the Best Man Win. There are plenty of characters in media who it’s possible to headcanon as autistic, but a character whose autism is spelled out explicitly on the page, and who isn’t a stereotype? That’s something I’d seen maybe once before, in a secondary character. To see it in a point-of-view character was something else entirely.