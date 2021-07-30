Cancel
Q&A: Torrey Peters GR’13 on her debut novel ‘Detransition, Baby’

By Angelina Scarlotta
Dartmouth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Torrey Peters discusses her experiences with prose, politics and publishing. “Detransition, Baby,” Torrey Peters GR’13’s debut novel, has been making waves in the publishing industry. It was longlisted for The Women’s Prize and honored as a New York Times Editors Choice. Notably, it is one of the first novels by a transgender person to be published by a big five publishing house — in this case, One World, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

