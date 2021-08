What helps us make decisions only we can make? What inspires us to choose what is best, for us, for family, for the community, and beyond? For many in this part of the state, the choice to vaccinate is rare, around 25 percent! I’ve been puzzled why we avoid doing what doctors and scientist’s agree is important not only to the individual but the community, the country, the world. Plenty of people have made the choice based on rumors and unproven information.