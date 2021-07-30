Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

eFootball PES 2021: G. Lachini Manager Guide with Tips

By Ujan Dey
gamingonphone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a previous instalment of our eFootball PES 2021 Manager Series, we enunciated an out of the box formation in 5-3-2 of Italian Manager E. Reja. In this instalment too, we will continue to talk about another defensive-minded manager. He uses another rare formation 3-5-2, the Italian Giuseppe Lachini. Hence, players who like to keep possession and build up their play with passing would be advised to add this manager to their team. So, let us look into this PES 2021 Manager Guide for Lachini.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Fernando Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pes#Football#Dmf#Nationality Italian#Team Management#Cbs#Rb#Lmf#Dmf#Cmf#Amf#Ss#Pressingconservative#Backpasses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
FIFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women's gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women's gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

PES is now eFootball, fully free-to-play

It’s the end of an era. Pro Evolution Soccer (or “PES” for short) is now called eFootball, and it’s a fully free-to-play game. According to an announcement on the game’s official website, eFootball will also become “completely cross-platform” in the “near future.” This new “football simulation platform” is set to launch this fall for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS and Android devices.
Video GamesIGN

Cinderace Guide - Builds and Tips

Endurance - 1.5 Stars. If you are looking for something specific on Cinderace, you can either click or tap the section links below to leap in:. Dash 7.5s cooldown. Has the user make a swift low sweep in the designated direction, dealing damage to any opposing Pokemon it hits. Move...
FIFApushsquare.com

RIP PES Trends as eFootball Attracts Ire of Footy Franchise Faithfuls

For those of a certain age, Pro Evolution Soccer is iconic. Back on the PlayStation 2, there was a period where Konami’s football franchise was bigger than even FIFA, and while it’s been on a gradual decline ever since the PS3 era, many felt that more recent entries outpaced EA Sports’ alternative where it mattered: on the pitch.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Contra Returns Beginners Guide and Tips

Contra, the vintage arcade game series that was first released in the 1980s, has come to mobile with the long-awaited global release of Contra Returns on iOS and Android. Developed by a collaborative effort from Tencent’s TiMi Studio Group and Japan-based Konami, Contra Returns is a side-scrolling action game with gacha aspects and over 200 playable levels that take its players back into the familiar classical world of Contra where players will fight as heroes against an onslaught of alien enemy forces to save the world. In this Contra Returns beginners guide, players will learn about basic strategies, tips, and tricks to get started with the game’s basic mechanics.
Video GamesNME

Konami ditches ‘PES’, announces free-to-play title ‘eFootball’

Konami has announced eFootball, a new free-to-play digital-only football experience arriving later this year. eFootball is a new game built from the ground up, implying the developer has dropped PES for the immediate future. In its place is a new free-to-play football game built around the concept of one-vs-one football.
Video GamesIGN

eFootball - Official Reveal Trailer (PES 2022)

PES is changing forever this year as Konami rebrands its soccer sim to eFootball, a free-to-play game that will offer cross-play between all generations and devices. Check out the reveal trailer here and find out all about it with the help of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Gerard Pique.
FIFATheSixthAxis

Neymar Jr. is the new ambassador for the eFootball PES series

Konami has announced that it has signed a deal with Neymar Jr to make him the new ambassador for the eFootball PES series including the latest eFootball PES 2021 update. It is likely then that Neymar will be the face of eFootball PES and grace its cover. It would not be the first time Neymar would have been on the cover as he was the cover star for PES 2016. As part of this deal Neymar will be an Iconic Moment Series player in the eFootball PES 2021 update. In a statement, Neymar Jr. said:
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Runestrike CCG Beginners Guide and Tips

Runestrike is an online turn-based strategy game that offers quick play and deep strategy built on straightforward mechanics. In the world of Runestrike, the player will experience the battle between the mortal champions against ancient gods. You can install the game from your respective app stores to build decks, level up the champions, and enjoy challenging single-player or PVP games. If a player wants to understand the basic mechanics of the game, read our Runestrike CCG beginners guide.
Video GamesIGN

Charizard Guide - Builds and Tips

Offense - 3.5 Stars. Charizard is a melee fighter with solid stats who is good at a little bit of everything. If you're looking for something specific, you can click or tap the section links below to jump right to them:. Charizard Moves and Growth. As an All-Rounder, Charizard's moveset...
Video GamesIGN

Lucario Guide - Builds and Tips

Endurance - 2.5 Stars. Lucario's balanced stats give the impression that he is a sturdy fighter, but in practice, his burst damage and ganking potential are actually very high. If you're looking for something specific, you can click or tap the section links below to jump right to them:. Lucario...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Tears of Themis Beginners Guide and Tips

Tears of Themis is the latest mobile game developed by miHoYO, who are known for being the creators of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. Tears of Themis is a unique simulation game unlike anything miHoYo developed previously. This detective gacha game gives its players mysteries to solve all the while also integrating aspects of romance in the storyline. If a player wants to understand the game’s basic mechanics, here is our Tears of Themis beginners guide with some basic tips and tricks.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Nier Reincarnation Beginners Guide and Tips

NieR Reincarnation is a free-to-play command-action RPG developed and published by Square Enix and Applibot. With the release in July 2021, this game is now available for download via Google Play and the App Store. NieR Reincarnation is similar to other mobile gacha games, but players can see some differences between gacha and stamina. In the game, players will find some scary anime along with the haunting character. This NieR Reincarnation beginners guide should sum up all you need to know about this brand new spotlight Square Enix game.
Video GamesIGN

Greninja Guide - Builds and Tips

The hydro heroic whirls up torrential tides to drown enemies before evaporating expertly. On this page, you can find everything needed to know concerning Greninja's abilities, playstyle tips, build guides, and more. Greninja in Pokemon Unite. Difficulty: Expert Role: Attacker (Ranged) Unlock: 10,000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems. Greninja...

Comments / 0

Community Policy