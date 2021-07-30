Cancel
Bentonville, AR

Thousands Of Children's Books For Sale At Bentonville Library

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducators of all stripes and affiliations will want to shop the next Bentonville Friends of the Library book sale, says that organization's membership co-chairman Marianne Losapio. The sale will feature a whopping 25,000 children's books in a wide range of genres: Little Golden books and board books for the younger set; chapter, series and graphic novels for the older kids. As a special incentive to attend, says Losapio, no child who visits the sale will leave empty handed: The organization plans to allow each child that comes to the sale to pick a book and take it home -- for free.

www.arkansasonline.com

