Thousands Of Children's Books For Sale At Bentonville Library
Educators of all stripes and affiliations will want to shop the next Bentonville Friends of the Library book sale, says that organization's membership co-chairman Marianne Losapio. The sale will feature a whopping 25,000 children's books in a wide range of genres: Little Golden books and board books for the younger set; chapter, series and graphic novels for the older kids. As a special incentive to attend, says Losapio, no child who visits the sale will leave empty handed: The organization plans to allow each child that comes to the sale to pick a book and take it home -- for free.www.arkansasonline.com
