FYI: 'Goonies' tonight at Crystal Bridges

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual Gallery Tour -- 3 in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Art By The Glass -- Shadow Box Assemblages with Laurie Foster, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at...

Entertainment
Visual Art
Museums
Sculpture
Arts
Bentonville, AR

Marta Churchwell: Crystal Bridges celebrates 10 years of success

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — About 15 years ago, Alice Walton, one of the richest women in the world as the daughter of Sam Walton and heiress to his Walmart empire, announced that she was opening a major museum in Bentonville. Having amassed a personal collection of art masterpieces worth millions of...
Arkansas Online

Carin Schoppmeyer: Crystal Bridges marks 10

Since Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened on Nov. 11, 2011, it has welcomed nearly 5.5 million visitors from around the world, according to Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer. Now, an exhibition titled "Crystal Bridges at 10" is "one way to celebrate a decade of enriching arts experiences for students, families and our community at large. The exhibition reflects the shared journey of our collection that will surprise and delight, while compelling us to further explore the vision for the next decade and beyond."
Fort Smith, AR

FYI: 'Jurassic Park' tonight at CBM

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Family Fun -- Prehistoric Arkansas, 6-8 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Christmas in July -- A holiday market festival supporting the Fort Smith...
Bentonville, AR

Crystal Bridges’ Infinity Mirrored Room exhibit to reopen

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges is planning to reopen its Infinity Mirrored Room exhibit. According to a news release from the museum, Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room — My Heart is Dancing Into the Universe is reopening this weekend with a preview just for members Wednesday, July 21 through Monday, July 26.
Ivins, UT

Tuacahn’s THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO is quite a spectacle

IVINS — Tuacahn’s summer production of The Count of Monte Cristo features live animals, a huge outdoor stage, and super performances. The musical, with book and lyrics by Jack Murphy, tells the fictional tale of Edmond Dantes, a 19th century Frenchman who is ripped from his wife’s bosom on their wedding night (and what a night it was according to this production), framed by villains, and sent to prison on spurious charges. David Toole’s Edmond was meek, humble and a bit naïve before the big house showed him the ways of the world. Toole’s range during his character’s journey from a humble, likable sailor to a fearsome tycoon was impressive, and Toole’s singing a pure delight. Matching him pace for pace was Caitlyn Caughell as Mercedes, a woman who never lets her love fade, even in the clutches of the man who framed her love.
Musicoperawire.com

English Symphony Orchestra to Stream ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’

The English Symphony Orchestra is set to release a video performance of “Bluebeard’s Castle” between August 13-17, 2021. The showcase will be conducted by Kenneth Woods, who will be joined by April Fredrick as Judith and David Stout as Bluebeard, who previously worked together on “Jane Eyre” in 2016. “Vocally,...
Deadline

‘Waitress’ Alumni Will Join Sara Bareilles For Musical’s Limited Broadway Return

Sara Bareilles won’t be the only Waitress cast member with prior stage-diner experience when the musical reopens on Broadway in September: Producers announced today that Waitress vets Drew Gehling, Eric Anderson, Charity Angel Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett will be back for at least part of the show’s limited engagement. Producers Barry and Fran Weissler previously announced that Bareilles, the actress and the musical’s composer, will take the title role for a limited run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre from September 2 through October 17. The production will continue without Bareilles until January 9, 2022. Exactly how...
skiddle.com

Heathers The Musical

Heathers The Musical

Best offer: Now £45 (Save 46%) Heathers the Musical returns to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 12 week run. Following two smash hit London. Heathers the Musical returns to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 12 week run. Following two smash hit London seasons and the WhatsOnStage...
Little Rock, AR

Calendar 8-4-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes. Wednesday, Aug. 4. Arsenal begins controlled burns. The community should not be alarmed if they see large...
Springdale, AR

Springdale old versus new

I'm looking down at the giant slab of ham on my plate at Neal's Cafe and thinking of old versus new in Springdale. Neal's, which has been around 77 years and is in its fourth generation of family ownership, represents the old Springdale. It's still a wonderful place to have a meal. Painted bright pink, the building on Thompson Street has long been a community gathering place. In fact, the group I refer to as "the coffee drinkers" is at the table near the fireplace on this morning.
Arkansas Online

LIVE! in NWA: Dylan Earl at Crystal Bridges

Local post-country/Western musician Dylan Earl performs with guest Jonathan Terrell at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville. $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org. ELSEWHERE. • A Summer DJ Showcase, featuring Houston's Rebel Crew, will be hosted from 5 to 11...
Arkansas Online

FYI: Crystal Bridges offers drop-in tours

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Adult Workshop...
Fayetteville, AR

FYI: Crystal Bridges offers drop-in tours

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org. Adult Workshop...

