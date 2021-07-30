FYI: 'Goonies' tonight at Crystal Bridges

IVINS — Tuacahn’s summer production of The Count of Monte Cristo features live animals, a huge outdoor stage, and super performances. The musical, with book and lyrics by Jack Murphy, tells the fictional tale of Edmond Dantes, a 19th century Frenchman who is ripped from his wife’s bosom on their wedding night (and what a night it was according to this production), framed by villains, and sent to prison on spurious charges. David Toole’s Edmond was meek, humble and a bit naïve before the big house showed him the ways of the world. Toole’s range during his character’s journey from a humble, likable sailor to a fearsome tycoon was impressive, and Toole’s singing a pure delight. Matching him pace for pace was Caitlyn Caughell as Mercedes, a woman who never lets her love fade, even in the clutches of the man who framed her love.