Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Prices 5M Share IPO at $4/sh

Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,272,727 units at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.05. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 4, 2021, under the symbols "WKSP" and "WKSPW," respectively. Worksport expects to receive gross proceeds of $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split is expected to be effective at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The share numbers and pricing information in this release are adjusted to reflect the impact of the reverse stock split.