Friday, July 30 at the Olympics

No Simone Biles? No problem. Sunisa Lee, an 18-year-old from St. Paul, Minn., won the women’s all-around title Thursday night in Tokyo. And she’s got a heck of a story. Lee is the first person of Hmong descent to represent the United States in the Olympics. And her father, John, suffered an incredible tragedy when he became paralyzed in an accident just days before US nationals in 2019. She considered skipping the event, but he urged her to go. It was her second-place finish in the all-around there that kicked off her run to the Olympics.