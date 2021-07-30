Cancel
Florida State

Florida tenants and landlords facing expiring eviction moratorium

By Jay O’Brien
cw34.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Biden is asking Congress to extend the CDC's eviction ban, currently set to expire on July 31. The current ban allows for tenants to be legally evicted through the court system but not removed from their homes by law enforcement. Attorney Iola Mosely,...

