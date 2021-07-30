Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

SMPD Invites Community to Join in Conversation about Their Response to OIR Group Report on August 2

santamonica.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA, Calif. — On Monday, August 2, 2021, Interim Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks and Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) leadership invite the Santa Monica community to a facilitated conversation about the department’s response to the OIR Group’s after-action report for the events of May 31, 2020. Community members are invited to participate in a Q&A following an overview of SMPD’s response to OIR Group’s 44 recommendations by Chief Seabrooks. The teleconference meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and community members can register through Eventbrite. Spanish translation will be available.

www.santamonica.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smpd Invites Community#Oir Group Report#The Oir Group#Q A#Spanish#Council At Their#The Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Head of UN health agency seeks vaccine booster moratorium

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy