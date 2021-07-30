SMPD Invites Community to Join in Conversation about Their Response to OIR Group Report on August 2
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — On Monday, August 2, 2021, Interim Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks and Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) leadership invite the Santa Monica community to a facilitated conversation about the department’s response to the OIR Group’s after-action report for the events of May 31, 2020. Community members are invited to participate in a Q&A following an overview of SMPD’s response to OIR Group’s 44 recommendations by Chief Seabrooks. The teleconference meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and community members can register through Eventbrite. Spanish translation will be available.www.santamonica.gov
