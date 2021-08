Specialists from VTB and Rostelecom’s ‘Big Data Platform’ joint venture have tested a new, confidential computing technology called Multi-Partial Computations (MPC). The technology allows companies to work together with data arrays to improve the quality of services, increase business efficiency, and solve other tasks. The characteristic of MPC technology is the absence of the exchange of source data between companies, which allows service users to implement the Data Fusion approach. This consists of combining data and merging or transferring algorithms from one area of machine learning (ML) to another, as well as the integration of machine learning processes.