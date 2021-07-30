U.S. economy grew annual 6.5% between April and June, marking full recovery from the pandemic
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy was officially back and fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic as of June, although a recent surge in cases could bring new uncertainty. The economy grew at an annual rate of 6.5% in the quarter ending in June, below forecasts of at least 8%, as coronavirus vaccinations and unleashed consumer spending added momentum to the recovery. The lower-than-expected figures reflect an economy struggling with supply chain backlogs that have hamstrung business productivity by lowering inventories of basic goods and materials and pushing prices higher, economists say.www.messenger-inquirer.com
Comments / 0