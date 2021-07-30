Cancel
U.S. economy grew annual 6.5% between April and June, marking full recovery from the pandemic

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy was officially back and fully recovered from the coronavirus pandemic as of June, although a recent surge in cases could bring new uncertainty. The economy grew at an annual rate of 6.5% in the quarter ending in June, below forecasts of at least 8%, as coronavirus vaccinations and unleashed consumer spending added momentum to the recovery. The lower-than-expected figures reflect an economy struggling with supply chain backlogs that have hamstrung business productivity by lowering inventories of basic goods and materials and pushing prices higher, economists say.

Economy
The Hill

It's time to ease up on the stimulus accelerator

Advance estimates of U.S. real GDP growth indicated that the economy grew at 6.5 percent (on an annualized basis) in the second quarter of 2021. This followed healthy first quarter growth of 6.3 percent. The second-quarter growth rate was below expectations primarily due to a substantial drawdown of inventories by businesses encountering significant supply constraints. Strong consumer demand and solid business investment indicate that private sector demand remains robust. While the latest coronavirus resurgence driven by the delta variant poses temporary risks, aggregate demand is expected to remain strong through the rest of the year and into next year.
Elections

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.
Business

NRF chief economist says vaccination is ‘key to further economic recovery’

WASHINGTON – The economy’s continued growth depends on getting the pandemic under control, National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinhenz pointed out on Tuesday. “We are now in the second half of 2021 and the economy has heated up along with the summer temperatures,” Kleinhenz said. “Gross domestic product surpassed...
Economy

U.S. private payrolls growth slows in July- ADP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in July, likely constrained by shortages of workers and raw materials. Private payrolls rose by 330,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for June was revised slightly down to show 680,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 692,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 695,000 jobs.
Economy
IBTimes

US Manufacturing Growth Slows Sharply In July: Survey

US factory activity slowed sharply in July amid ongoing supply shortages and bottlenecks, according to an industry survey released Monday. While manufacturing continues to grow, the reopening of the economy has hit speed bumps that have posed challenges to industry, including rising material prices and difficulties in hiring workers, according to the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) monthly report.
Business

US manufacturing growth cooling; bottlenecks starting to abate

WASHINGTON (Aug 2): US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month as raw material shortages persisted, though there are signs of some easing in supply-chain bottlenecks. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed a measure of prices paid...
Business

What is the Fed prepared to do if inflation isn’t transitory?

In its July 9 Monetary Policy Report, the Federal Reserve tells us not to worry about inflation. “Some of the strength in recent 12-month inflation readings reflects the comparison of current prices with prices that sank at the onset of the pandemic as households curtailed spending—a transitory result of ‘base effects.’ More lasting but likely still temporary upward pressure on inflation has come from prices for goods experiencing supply chain bottlenecks, such as motor vehicles and appliances,” the report states.
Business
Reuters

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
Public Health

U.S. economy fell during Covid in greatest slump since 1946

The United States recorded an economic contraction at an annual rate of 19.2 percent in 2020 at the height of the Covid business closings. Businesses not falling under the essential category had to close in March 2020 to curb the first COVID-19 wave that battered the economy, leading to a mammoth 22 million left jobless.
Environmental

U.S. drought threatens world recovery from pandemic: media

HONG KONG, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The devastating drought blanketing the western United States has serious implications for food availability and prices, threatening the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Morning Post reported Monday. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 95 percent of the U.S....
Business

U.S. manufacturing sector growth slowing-ISM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, though the pace slowed for the second straight month as spending rotates back to services from goods and shortages of raw materials persist. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to...
Economy

U.S. economy grows at annualized 6.5 pct in Q2 amid supply bottlenecks

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. economy grew at a lower-than-anticipated annual rate of 6.5 percent in the second quarter, marking the return to an above pre-pandemic level of overall economic activity, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday. However, the 6.5 percent gain was considerably less than the 8.4-percent...
Business

MARK-TO-MARKET: Economy reaches full recovery, but now what?

In the 10 years (2010-19) since the 2007-09 Great Depression, the average annual pace of U.S. economic growth has been 2.25%. In 2020, economic growth declined by 3.4%, as the global pandemic forced the American economy to a grinding halt. In the April-June 2020 second quarter, the economy shrank at a massive, annualized rate of 31.2%.
Economy

Jobless Claims Down 24,000; Economy Grew At 6.5% Last Quarter

The number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits slid last week, another sign that the job market continues to recover rapidly from the coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 24,000 to 400,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The weekly applications have fallen more or less steadily this year —...
Public Health

US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. The total size of the economy has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level. The government...

