Hawaii State

Hawaii’s Kitchen on the Road: Han No Daidokoro

KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu (KHON2) – In this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen on the road, Mikey visits a new yakiniku restaurant in the Anaha Shops on Auahi Street called Han No Daidokoro. Mikey is joined by General Manager Matsu Fumiaki to learn more about the restaurant the fabulous and tasty food served here. Han No Daidokoro (meaning “Hanʻs Kitchen”) is a famous, award-winning yakiniku restaurant from Tokyo and this the first location outside of Japan.

