Commentary: Erich J. Prince - Ignore the empty 'working people' rhetoric

This year, New York lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a major step toward ending long-term solitary confinement and improving safety in New York prisons by enacting comprehensive legislation with strong support in every corner of the state. The final step, of course, is implementing it, which must be completed by March 31, 2022. As survivors of solitary confinement, with over a decade in “the Box” between the two of us, who helped lead the campaign to pass the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement Act, we know what real change will mean to the many people in isolation on any given day across the state — and why it’s so important that New York gets this right. We also offer insights on how to do it.