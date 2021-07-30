Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Commentary: Erich J. Prince - Ignore the empty 'working people' rhetoric

By Erich J. Prince
ncadvertiser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the moments just before his execution, as the final preparations were being made, Leon Czołgosz, the man who had assassinated President William McKinley, explained himself: “I killed the president because he was the enemy of the good people — the good working people. I am not sorry for my crime. I am sorry I could not see my father.”

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
William Mckinley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Weather#American#Latino#Merion West#Mediavillage#Insidesources Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsWacoTrib.com

Erich J. Prince: Ignore the empty 'working people' rhetoric

In the moments just before his execution, as the final preparations were being made, Leon Czołgosz, the man who had assassinated President William McKinley, explained himself: “I killed the president because he was the enemy of the good people — the good working people. I am not sorry for my crime. I am sorry I could not see my father.”
Books & LiteratureCitizen Online

Commentary: Young people should be reading newspapers

Sitting in my eighth-grade classroom, I stealthily check my email, hoping for news updates from The New York Times or CNN about the heightened COVID-19 crisis in India, my country of origin. Before I can even read a word on the page, a boy in my class asks, “Why are...
U.S. PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Democrats are failing to engage young people

A couple of months ago, I wrote an op-ed for The Progressive magazine about why President Joe Biden needs to build a bridge with young Americans. The nationally syndicated piece drew hundreds of responses from strangers agreeing with my sentiments. But I heard nothing from the one place that mattered most: the White House.
BrexitPosted by
The Conversation UK

Why spite could destroy liberal democracy

As communism imploded in 1989, the American political scientist Francis Fukuyama asked if liberal democracy was “the end of history”, being the form all societies were destined to take. The past decades have suggested not. Illiberal democracies and hybrid democratic-authoritarian regimes continue to emerge. Fukuyama foresaw this possibility. He felt...
POTUSWashington Post

If we’re to ward off fascism, we must first recognize its warning signs

In his July 14 op-ed, “Don’t toss around ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist,’ ” Mitch Daniels had it wrong. “Fascism” as a generic term is not restricted to Mussolini’s version, much less Nazism. Merriam-Webster defines it as “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.” Other examples of fascism occurred in Japan (1931-1945), Austria (1933-1945), Brazil (1932-1938), the Republic of China (1941-1945), Croatia (1941-1945) and France (1940-1944), among others. In the United States, there were many (Jack London and Sinclair Lewis among them) who during the early 20th century warned that it could happen here, too, in a particularly American form.
Presidential Electionncadvertiser.com

American politics are not (yet) broken

As President Joe Biden moves toward another legislative victory - namely, the $550 billion infrastructure bill - it's worth asking what its success says about American politics. Mostly it's good news, whether or not you agree with the policies of the Biden administration. The most enduring truth is that the...
SocietyBonner County Daily Bee

CRT is just an attempt to create victimhood

There have been several letters recently characterizing critical race theory as some innocuous "honest look at history" or idea that lawyers use in some theoretical way to "analyze policies". Boy, nothing could be further from the truth. CRT has its origins in attempts, in the '60s, to make the United States a socialist country. Because we had a robust middle class and constitutional protections, communism/socialism was unable to gain much of a toe hold, (except for Bernie Sanders of course). And we were able to watch the horrific abuses of the Soviet Union (Lenin) China (Mao) and Cambodia (Pol Pot) who brought their citizens mass starvation, gulags and executions. Wonderful socialism.
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Commentary: The For the People Act would prevent gerrymandering this cycle

Yes, the For the People Act would prevent gerrymandering this cycle. However, deadlines are fast approaching. A recent column made the argument that, if passed, the For the People Act's redistricting reforms wouldn't take effect until 2030. The piece also chastised voting rights and pro-democracy groups for misleading their members and supporters about the bill's impact on this cycle.
PoliticsVictoria Advocate

Letter: Freedom must be sustained

President Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is not something to be secured in any one moment of time. We must struggle to preserve it every day. And freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”. It is not enough for freedom to be won but also sustained. Cultural observer...
Chambersburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

The worst American generation | PennLive letters

How un-American is it to doubt our democracy? Over eight months since the presidential election and one party and their politicians are requesting endless election audits, based on a losing candidate’s ego not allowing him to admit to losing. Just think what would have happened if the Greatest Generation had...
ProtestsDaily Mining Gazette

The truth is hard

A recent letter to the editor asks, why truth is so hard? What happened on Jan. 6, is well documented, both as far as people being let in and taking selfies with the Capitol guards, as well as Capitol Police fighting and tear gassing “aggressive” protesters. Unfortunately, a woman who...
New York City, NYncadvertiser.com

Commentary: New York must set up alternatives to solitary confinement

This year, New York lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a major step toward ending long-term solitary confinement and improving safety in New York prisons by enacting comprehensive legislation with strong support in every corner of the state. The final step, of course, is implementing it, which must be completed by March 31, 2022. As survivors of solitary confinement, with over a decade in “the Box” between the two of us, who helped lead the campaign to pass the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement Act, we know what real change will mean to the many people in isolation on any given day across the state — and why it’s so important that New York gets this right. We also offer insights on how to do it.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.

Comments / 0

Community Policy