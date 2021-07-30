Blazers acquire rights to Texas forward Greg Brown
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers acquired the rights to Greg Brown, the No. 43 pick in the NBA draft, in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Blazers sent a future second-round pick and cash to New Orleans, which selected the forward from Texas. Brown started 24 of 26 games for the Longhorns last season. He averaged 10 points and nearly seven rebounds per game in Big 12 play.www.wcn247.com
