Blazers acquire rights to Texas forward Greg Brown

In less than a week, the Los Angeles Lakers will find themselves on the clock during the 2021 NBA Draft hoping to come away with another future contributor. The Lakers hold the No. 22 picks, but because of the depth and talent in this year’s draft class they may look to add another pick. Los Angeles has had several players come in for workouts who are expected to go in the second round or undrafted, with their recent group headlined by Texas’ Greg Brown.