Montas records 10 strikeouts, Athletics beat Angels 4-0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and Oakland took advantage of some early Los Angeles miscues in Starling Marte’s debut with the Athletics and beat the Angels 4-0. Marte, who was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins this week in exchange for left-hander Jesus Luzardo, went 1 for 4 with a walk and scored in the first inning. The A’s scored three times in the first inning on just one hit. Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy gave up three runs on two hits and walked four. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani walked three times and struck out in four at-bats.