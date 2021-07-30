Cancel
Arkansas City, KS

Reflections

 5 days ago

• Dr. R. Claude Young, formerly a captain in the 90th division, overseas, has received an appointment and will leave tonight for France, as an official delegate from the Shelton Beaty Post, Arkansas City, of the American Legion. … Dr. Young was with the 90th division overseas for fourteen months and while overseas was wounded. He was one of the first men to enlist from Arkansas City. … Dr. Young will leave tonight for New York, and sails with the other legion delegates on August 3 aboard the George Washington. … Mrs. Young will accompany him.

