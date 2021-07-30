Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lufkin, TX

Angelina College soccer is back

By Gary Stallard
KLTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN, Texas (News release) - The wait is over. Not just for Angelina College soccer fans, but also for the program’s head coach as well. Nataki Stewart was named AC’s head soccer coach for both the women’s and men’s teams in February of 2020. Just two weeks later, a worldwide pandemic shut down everything, meaning Stewart – along with his assistant coaches Paul Murillo and Alex Meany – has yet to coach his first game for his Lady Roadrunner and Roadrunner teams.

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Lufkin, TX
Sports
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angelina College#College Soccer#Dallas College#Ac#Hill College#Jacksonville College#Blinn College Rrb#Coastal Bend#Trinity Valley#Lufkin High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy