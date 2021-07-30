Cancel
'Wouldn't want my worst enemy to go through this': Unvaccinated man fights Covid-19

The Press
The Press
CNN's Chris Cuomo visits with Alicia Ball, whose husband William is currently hospitalized in Mississippi with Covid-19.

The Press

The Press

The Independent

'I didn't think it would be this bad': Unvaccinated woman reveals regret after getting Covid because she was scared of shot

A North Carolina woman who was scared of getting vaccinated is pleading with Americans to get the shot after falling gravely ill from the Covid-19 Delta variant. Eketrina Wilson, 39, issued the urgent warning after winding up in an intensive care unit at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center and struggling for breath.

