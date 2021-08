The first of two public debates between New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and republican challenger Jack Chiatterelli in the 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial race, will be held at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on September 28th. Beasley Media Group’s 1450 WCTC will broadcast the event live along with WABC-TV, WPVI-TV. It will also be live streamed on NJ.com at 7:00 p.m.