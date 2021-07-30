Cancel
Toronto Raptors pick Scottie Barnes with No. 4 overall pick

By Bob Ferrante
theosceola.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottie Barnes was the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images) Scottie Barnes’ wait was even shorter than expected on Thursday night. The Toronto Raptors drafted the Florida State star with the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft....

