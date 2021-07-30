Cancel
Law

Received a Jury Summons for August 2nd? The Trial is Canceled

dovecreekpress.com
 5 days ago

You DO NOT need to appear. You DO NOT need to return your questionnaire to the Court. If you have received a Jury Summons from Dolores County 22nd Judicial District Court for August 2nd, the trial has been canceled. You do not need to appear. Find the most up to...

www.dovecreekpress.com

Comments / 0

#Summons#Trial#Judicial District Court
