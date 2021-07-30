Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Marriot Vacations

investing.com
 5 days ago

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Marriot Vacations (NYSE:VAC) on Friday, setting a price target of $203, which is approximately 31.78% above the present share price of $154.04. Woronka expects Marriot Vacations to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.68 for the third quarter of...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Vacation#Deutsche Bank Stick#Marriot Vacations#Deutsche Bank Lrb De#Tipranks Com#Marriott Brands#Marriott Vacation Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for TotalEnergies

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on TotalEnergies on Monday, setting a price target of EUR52, which is approximately 41.68% above the present share price of $43.58. Hodee expects TotalEnergies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
Marketsinvesting.com

Grayscale Hires ETF Head in Push to Convert Biggest Bitcoin Fund

(Bloomberg) -- The company behind the largest cryptocurrency fund is building out its ETF team, despite dimming odds that U.S. regulators will approve the structure this year. Grayscale Investments LLC has tapped David LaValle, former chief executive officer of custom index provider Alerian, as its global head of exchange-traded funds. He will drive the effort to convert the $25 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) into an ETF -- a process that CEO Michael Sonnenshein has said the asset manager is “100% committed” to.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Huntsman Corp

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Corp on Tuesday, setting a price target of $44, which is approximately 69.69% above the present share price of $25.93. Alexander expects Huntsman Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

DB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
Marketsinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Liberty Oilfield Services

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Connor Lynagh maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $15.5, which is approximately 56.09% above the present share price of $9.93. Lynagh expects Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.29 for the third...
Marketsinvesting.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Koji Ikeda reiterated a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies on Monday, setting a price target of $75, which is approximately 36.91% above the present share price of $54.78. Ikeda expects ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the third quarter...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) & Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends. Profitability. This table compares Bentley Systems and Red Violet’s...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Zurich Insurance Nearing Deal to Buy Deutsche Bank’s Italian Advisers Unit: Sources

Zurich Insurance Group AG is nearing a deal to buy Deutsche Bank AG’s Italian financial promoters network, according to people familiar with the matter. Zurich has emerged as the leading candidate to buy DB Financial Advisors in a deal that would value the asset at about 350 million euros ($415 million), said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and discussions could still fall through, the people said.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) on Friday, setting a price target of $70, which is approximately 62.94% above the present share price of $42.96. Dodge expects Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.85 for the third quarter...
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for IDEX Corporation

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Corporation on Wednesday, setting a price target of $260, which is approximately 14.69% above the present share price of $226.69. Poliniak expects IDEX Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc.

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Inc. on Thursday, setting a price target of $17, which is approximately 20.74% above the present share price of $14.08. Arfstrom expects Huntington Bancshares Inc. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Crestwood Equity

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $33, which is approximately 13.32% above the present share price of $29.12. Scotto expects Crestwood Equity to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sangamo Biosciences

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMO) on Thursday, setting a price target of $22, which is approximately 129.65% above the present share price of $9.58. Issi expects Sangamo Biosciences to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.32 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Columbia Banking System

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) on Thursday, setting a price target of $39, which is approximately 11.62% above the present share price of $34.94. Arfstrom expects Columbia Banking System to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the third quarter...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Whitecap Resources

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources (OTC:SPGYF) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$8.5, which is approximately 49.73% above the present share price of $4.55. Davis expects Whitecap Resources to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Keurig Dr Pepper

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) on Friday, setting a price target of $40, which is approximately 13.60% above the present share price of $35.21. Modi expects Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Silgan Holdings

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) on Thursday, setting a price target of $49, which is approximately 20.93% above the present share price of $40.52. Viswanathan expects Silgan Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Provident Financial Services

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) on Friday, setting a price target of $27, which is approximately 25.00% above the present share price of $21.6. Duong expects Provident Financial Services to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the third quarter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy