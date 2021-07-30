Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

It’s The End Of The July Jukebox Random 10 As We Know It

By NiceLittleSaturday
Roll 'Bama Roll
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHola, amigos! You may have been expecting to catch a tune by those old boys from Athens (Georgia, not Alabama or Greece) after you finally got through reading the title of this week’s Random 10. But you should know by now I’ll mix metaphors, song references, and a whole mess of tracks without any hesitation whatsoever. Feel free to drop your own random assortment of delicious tunes in the comments below. In the meantime, here’s what mine looks like. And BTW — it’s only the end of the July Jukebox because it’s the end of July. Rock bands may come and rock bands may go, but rock and roll will go on forever!

www.rollbamaroll.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Townes Van Zandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#As We Know It#Rock Bands#The Room#Faith No More#Hola#Conchords#The Gaslight Anthem#The Linda Lindas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Athens
Country
Greece
News Break
Music
Related
Musickmuw.org

Funny Haha

I Know I’m Funny haha is the latest release from singer-songwriter Faye Webster. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Diamonds and Pearls, the 1991 album from Prince and the New Power Generation. Tuesday, August 3. Listen for selections from Home Video, the latest from Lucy...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Weezer dial up the wah in this mostly faithful take on Metallica's Enter Sandman

The Metallica Blacklist – a monstrous collection of covers from over 53 artists paying tribute to Metallica's 1991 self-titled effort, The Black Album – has spawned plenty of quality material thus far, with highlights coming from St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Volbeat and J Balvin. And now, Weezer has dropped its...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Premiere: Laura Nyro, “Go Find The Moon”

A previously unheard recording by Laura Nyro at 18,. Any opportunity to celebrate the songwriting of Laura Nyro is one we always welcome, as her songs remain a timeless affirmation that deep songwriting artistry from a pure heart of art and soul matters forever. But this is especially special. We...
Musicwrsi.com

Jim Neill’s Jukebox 7/28/21

The Brian Jonestown Massacre- Fingertips + Anemone. Joni Mitchell- The Dawntreader (Jimi Hendrix tape Ottawa 3/68) ZZ Top- Have You Heard (Dusty Hill)
Musicsportswar.com

First 25 songs, in order:

"Little Suzi's on the Up" by Ph. D. "When Things Go Wrong" by Robin Lane and the Chartbusters. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. I was watching it and have a trap for a mind in that era. Go through that list...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What We Know About Tinashe's New Album

It might be hard to believe, but Tinashe has been active on the music scene for a whole decade now. The "All Hands On Deck" hitmaker has quite the résumé and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to releasing bops. As of this writing, Tinashe has dropped...
Newton, MAthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Aoife O’Donovan, “More Than We Know” & “Captain’s Clock”

Songs: “More Than We Know” (featuring The Milk Carton Kids) & “Captain’s Clock”. In Their Words: “In January of 2021, I reached out to my friend Joe Henry about some new music I was writing. What transpired from that first conversation was a lot of new music… a lot a lot. I’m so excited to share two songs from those sessions! ‘More Than We Know,’ a new song written with Joe, features the crystalline vocals of Joey and Kenneth (The Milk Carton Kids). The second tune ‘Captain’s Clock’ (yes, it’s a Hook reference) features insanely beautiful woodwinds by Levon Henry. My parts were recorded at Full Sail with Darren Schneider.” — Aoife O’Donovan.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Nickelback has a message for fans who have been anxiously awaiting the release of their next album: Don’t hold your breath. While bassist Mike Kroeger confirms he and his bandmates are currently working on the follow-up to 2017’s “Feed the Machine,” he notes they’re taking their time to make sure they don’t make a “sh*tty record.” The reason Nickelback has the luxury of a deadline-free recording process is the band’s members are also their own bosses, Kroeger says. “We’ve been managing ourselves for about a year,” he reveals. Has Nickelback peaked already? Are fans lost when a band takes too long between albums?
Musicbridge909.org

Aug. 2 New Music Adds: Helado Negro, LK Ultra, Tre' Mutava

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Helado Negro (pictured), LK Ultra and Big Red Machine. Amyl and the Sniffers - “Security”. A live fan favorite, "Security" is the new track...
TV & Videosdreddsinfo.com

Boosie Badazz’ Daughter Iviona Fights Another Girl In Viral Video, She Won

Boosie Badazz’s Daughter Iviona Gets Into Fight With Another Girl. Boosie Badazz’s daughter Iviona is trending after getting into a physical altercation with another girl. The video of the fight is currently making rounds on social media, garnering reactions from folks online. Many are saying ‘like father like daughter’, insinuating...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Cave City, KYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her. Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
EntertainmentAceShowbiz

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

The 'Friends in Low Places' hitmaker, who was set to perform on Saturday, July 31, got his fans evacuated from the venue right after Emmylou Harris took the stage. AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks' latest concert didn't go as planned. The "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker, who was set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31, was forced to put his show on hold due to thunderstorms and now fans are asking for a refund.

Comments / 0

Community Policy