It’s The End Of The July Jukebox Random 10 As We Know It

Hola, amigos! You may have been expecting to catch a tune by those old boys from Athens (Georgia, not Alabama or Greece) after you finally got through reading the title of this week’s Random 10. But you should know by now I’ll mix metaphors, song references, and a whole mess of tracks without any hesitation whatsoever. Feel free to drop your own random assortment of delicious tunes in the comments below. In the meantime, here’s what mine looks like. And BTW — it’s only the end of the July Jukebox because it’s the end of July. Rock bands may come and rock bands may go, but rock and roll will go on forever!