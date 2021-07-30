Ginnie Graham: Underdog Olympic sports nice break from reality

You tune into the Olympic coverage to see champions win medals, sure. But it’s more than that. A part of the fan experience is being introduced to obscure characters in each sport—athletes you want to root for because of their charisma, perseverance, origin story and chance to conquer the odds. Golf in Tokyo is no different. Jon Rahm, Inbee Park, Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda will be among the favorites to win medals, but here we profile five prospective Olympians for whom the Games are more than just a two-week interruption of summertime major championship preparation. For some, like Morocco’s Maha Haddioui, just making it to the first tee at Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki Country Club will bring exponentially more attention to a part of the world not known for golf. For others, like Chile’s Mito Pereira, it could be the first time we see a future star on the international stage. The men's tournament runs July 29-Aug. 1, and the women's Aug. 4-7.