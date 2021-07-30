Red Magic 5s I wipe all my data

One of the things I noticed first on the cell phone was that the screen did not respond at a specific spot (just where you answer the call). Later the screen stopped responding at random spots. I noticed it on gboard and it appeared mainly at the spot where the answer button appears. However, it was not just that spot and the problem was not consistently present. It was often but not permanent. That is, if I repeated the swipe procedure 2nd or 3rd time at the same point the screen would work normally (except for the spot for answering the call which was permanently dead). I also noticed the non-response of the screen through an application that you drag your finger and it leaves an imprint. A little later the cell phone stopped charging. It could not connect to the computer either. It was completely dead!