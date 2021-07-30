Cancel
Technology

Red Magic 5s I wipe all my data

xda-developers
 6 days ago

I have this problem, I wipe all my data, I log out in all my Google account, I have the last update when I wipe all data, and now when I try to configure the phone I can't get out to " Checking information " he pull me back. in all options I select.

forum.xda-developers.com

NFL

Nubia Red Magic 6R Review: Affordable, Powerful Gaming Phone

Gaming phones have really matured in recent years, with ASUS’ ROG, Lenovo’s Legion, Xiaomi’s Black Shark, and Nubia’s RedMagic all offering compelling performance-packed handsets for gamers. Oppo’s even rumored to be joining the party soon. Here in the US, RedMagic is the gaming phone value champ, and this year’s $599 RedMagic 6 is no exception. It basically updates last year’s $579 RedMagic 5G with a 165Hz display and a Snapdragon 888.
Cell Phones

Google is disabling account sign-ins on really old versions of Android

Google is disabling account sign-ins on smartphones running Android Gingerbread (2.3.7) or lower starting September 27th. The company says that if you try to sign in to your Google account on or after that date, you may get username and password errors when accessing Google products and services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Maps. Google suggests that if you have the ability to update to a newer Android version (specifically Android Honeycomb or higher) then you should do so. Google says you should still be able to log in to your accounts using the web browser, however.
Cell Phones

Best rom for privacy runs on Oreo or Pie?

Hi folks, i need a rom that made for privacy purpose for my SM-N960F/DS Exynos, if anyone ask why for oreo or pie only! because android Q/11/12 become more closed source for example i cannot auto disable wifi for macro apps. M. Senior Member. Feb 13, 2016. 640. 188. 21.
Cell Phones

Google teases the Pixel 6 series with its custom Google Tensor chip

It’s no surprise that Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 6 series later this year, and in now typical Google fashion, the company has shared a plethora of details about its new phones weeks ahead of their launch. Google today confirmed the names, design, expected launch date, and many of the specs of its upcoming Pixel 6 series. Here’s a summary of everything they teased.
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 “Live Translate” feature automatically translates speech in audio or video

In June this year, we learned that Google was working on a new “Live Translate” feature for Pixel phones. We spotted mentions of the feature in an APK teardown of Android 12 Beta 2’s SettingsIntelligence app, but the new strings didn’t highlight exactly what it would do. However, we now have more information about the upcoming “Live Translate” feature, thanks to Google’s recent Pixel 6 teaser.
Electronics

Samsung wear able on custom rom

So I own watch active 2 and buds + for a while now and I just decided to flash custom rom on my S10+. After that I managed to install wearable app on my phone but there is no watch active 2 or buds + options in the app. Is there anything I can do with this?
Cell Phones

August 2021 Android security update rolls out to supported Pixel phones

Google consistently publishes a new Android Security Bulletin on the first Monday of every month, and they’ve done so for nearly every month in the last few years. Thus, it’s no surprise that today, Google published the Android Security Bulletin for August 2021, though the company did have one big surprise for us that’s separate from its monthly Android security update.
Cell Phones

OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 for the OnePlus Nord 2 brings system stability improvements and camera optimizations

OnePlus launched the Nord 2 in Europe and India late last month. Shortly after the launch, OnePlus rolled out an update for the device, featuring several optimizations, improvements, a new Ultra Resolution mode in the Camera app, and bug fixes. The company is now rolling out yet another update for the device, which brings system stability improvements and camera optimizations.
Technology

Serious malfunction with Mi 10t lite

One of the things I noticed first on the cell phone was that the screen did not respond at a specific spot (just where you answer the call). Later the screen stopped responding at random spots. I noticed it on gboard and it appeared mainly at the spot where the answer button appears. However, it was not just that spot and the problem was not consistently present. It was often but not permanent. That is, if I repeated the swipe procedure 2nd or 3rd time at the same point the screen would work normally (except for the spot for answering the call which was permanently dead). I also noticed the non-response of the screen through an application that you drag your finger and it leaves an imprint. A little later the cell phone stopped charging. It could not connect to the computer either. It was completely dead!
Cell Phones

Google’s Pixel 6 series will be available in these 8 countries

Google’s new Pixel phones will launch this fall. Yesterday, Google gave us the first official look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and even shared some of their key details. The Pixel 6 series represents Google’s best attempt yet to create a true flagship that goes head to head against Apple’s iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series beyond the camera department. Google is building up a lot of hype around these phones, and we’ll find out whether it’s worth it or not in due time. But based on what Google has revealed so far, both phones look quite promising, featuring high refresh rate displays, Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, capable cameras, and a lot of AI magic.
Cell Phones

Google Maps for iOS adds helpful homescreen widgets and a dark mode

Google Maps for iOS has gotten a set of home screen widgets and a dark mode, quite a while after the feature already rolled out on Android. You’ll be able to use the feature in the coming weeks, simply by going to settings, tapping on dark mode, and then selecting “on”. Google Maps has had a dark mode on Android for quite a while now after the company began testing it last year.
Electronics

Get the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $270 right now ($80 off)

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was released last year as a competitor to Apple’s entry-level iPads, and even though it has been succeeded by the Tab S7 FE, the Tab S6 Lite is still a perfectly good tablet for light productivity and media streaming. The 128GB model has gone on sale a few times lately, but now the cheaper 64GB model is on sale for $269.99 at multiple retail stores. That’s one of the better prices we’ve seen for the 64GB model lately — it has alternated between $280 and $350 on Amazon over the past month.
Software

Christopher Carmichael releases C-C- -01 signal enhancer effect for Windows

Christopher Carmichael has announced the release of C-C- -01, a free signal enhancer effect plugin for Windows. The plugin is part of the 2021 KVR Developer Challenge. Peak follow (with RMS, oscillators, and noise also, and also change the oscillators’ sound response curve going into the oscillators peak followers, and change both response curves for both peak followed signals), and change the signal’s attack and decay moderately.
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 6 Tensor Chip Applies Frame-By-Frame HDR To Videos

Google offered a first official preview of its incoming Pixel 6 handsets today and frame-by-frame HDR provided by its new Tensor SoC is easily among the most intriguing aspects discussed. And that’s reportedly going to be applied to videos shot with the new devices’ cameras. Now, there haven’t been too...
Technology

Spotify is testing a cheaper plan with fewer restrictions but still plays ads

Spotify is testing a new low-cost subscription tier supported by advertisements, dubbed “Spotify Plus”. The subscription tier is described as having “unlimited skips and on-demand listening”, while still incorporating advertisements like what is seen on the company’s free subscription tier. Currently, Spotify’s free tier doesn’t let users skip more than...
Cell Phones

Download the leaked Google Pixel 6 wallpapers right here!

Google dropped a lot of details on its upcoming Pixel 6 series the other day, even though it won’t be releasing until much later in the year. We know most of its specifications, and the company has even confirmed what it looks like. Now, we’ve managed to get the wallpapers from the Google Pixel 6 series, and we have them available for you to download.
Computers

Apple Releases New Mac Keyboards and Pointing Devices

Apple has updated its online store with new accessories that first debuted with the M1 iMac. The updated accessories were spotted by Rene Ritchie, who tweeted about them:. Among the items listed, which each come with a woven USB-C to Lightning cable and come in white and silver only, are:
Cell Phones

App not available in Galaxy Store

I've just started playing golf and therefore I bought a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (SM-R840XXU1BUE3, Tizen 5.5.0.2) to use it with a cool app I have on my phone as well (Golf Pad). The developer say the watch is compatible with the watch but I can't find the app in the store. Also a direct link to the app which the developer sent me is just leading to the starting page of galaxy store.

