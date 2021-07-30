Cancel
Decatur, AL

Decatur Board of Education personnel transactions

The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

The Decatur Board of Education approved the following certified personnel transactions at its meeting Wednesday:. Austin High: Ethan Whiteside, social studies teacher. Austin Middle: Deondre Jackson, social studies teacher; Centers for Alternative Programs: Larinda Donnell, English/language arts teacher; Decatur High: Robert Cosby, social studies teacher, coach; Eastwood Elementary: Tracie McPhillips, physical education teacher; Special Services: Amy King, gifted teacher.

