Decatur Board of Education personnel transactions
The Decatur Board of Education approved the following certified personnel transactions at its meeting Wednesday:. Austin High: Ethan Whiteside, social studies teacher. Austin Middle: Deondre Jackson, social studies teacher; Centers for Alternative Programs: Larinda Donnell, English/language arts teacher; Decatur High: Robert Cosby, social studies teacher, coach; Eastwood Elementary: Tracie McPhillips, physical education teacher; Special Services: Amy King, gifted teacher.www.decaturdaily.com
Comments / 0