Clubhouse Ditches Exclusivity with General Release | Avast

Clubhouse Ditches Exclusivity with General Release

By Avast Blog
securityboulevard.com
 5 days ago

Social media app Clubhouse, for which member invitations were highly coveted throughout the pandemic, has ditched its invite-only exclusivity with a general release last week that makes the platform available to all users. After launching in the spring, invitations to the free, audio-only app were so in-demand that some sold for hundreds of dollars on eBay. But without the cloak of mystery, the platform seems to have lost its luster in the eyes of users.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

