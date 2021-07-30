Terasaki Center award to honor legacy of Irene Hirano Inouye, champion of U.S.-Japan relations

The Scott A. McGregor Computer Science Center at Harvey Mudd College has received yet another design award, this time from American Institute of Architects Los Angeles. At the AIA LA Design Awards Oct. 28, Steinberg Hart, McGregor Center architects, took home several top prizes, one of which was the Educational Honor Award for Harvey Mudd’s newest three-story, 36,000-square-foot building. The McGregor Center is home to HMC’s Department of Computer Science as well as a makerspace, labs, Clinic space, student study and collaboration space, plus administrative and faculty offices.
