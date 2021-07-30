Cancel
BJ Boston headed to Los Angeles Clippers with 51st overall pick

By Lee K. Howard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Brandon Boston had to wait longer than expected to hear his name called in the NBA Draft on Thursday. Boston was selected 51st overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bj Boston
