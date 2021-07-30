Pedro Castillo, populist socialist and schoolteacher, inaugurated as president of Peru

With the toughest elections in the recent history of Peru successfully solved, Pedro Castillo now has to solve the problems at home. The oldest of them has a first and last name: Vladimir Cerrón. The dream of Cerrón, former governor of a region between the Andes and the Amazon, was to don the presidential sash, a high-relief silk beauty hand-embroidered with gold-plated threads. His legal problems, however, stood in the way. Justice vetoed his candidacy. In his place, he placed a charismatic school teacher at the head of his party, Peru Libre, who in a campaign town by town, square by square, gradually gained followers. Perhaps neither of them imagined going that far. The triumph of a marriage of convenience. The fact is that they are here, with Castillo hours away from occupying the Government Palace.