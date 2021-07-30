Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Pedro Castillo, populist socialist and schoolteacher, inaugurated as president of Peru

By Brady Knox
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedro Castillo, a populist socialist and former primary school teacher with no prior political experience, was inaugurated as president of Peru on Wednesday. In a ceremony wrought with symbolism, taking place on the 200th anniversary of Peru's independence from the Spanish Empire, Castillo addressed the nation in a collarless indigo jacket and his trademark wide-brimmed straw hat, according to the Economist. Castillo announced he would not reside in Lima's ornate "House of Pizarro," named after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Incan Empire, including modern Peru.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keiko Fujimori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Socialist Party#President Of Peru#Spanish#Americas Quarterly#Peruvians#Johns Hopkins University#Guardian#Marxist#The Washington Post#Catholic#The Fourth Party#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
Related
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Advice for Peru’s new president

Pedro Castillo has been named the winner of Peru’s presidential runoff. The former teacher ran as a champion of the populist left. As well as complaining of election fraud (despite evidence to the contrary), his opponents have played up fears that he will lead the country toward expropriations and communism. He should aim to prove them wrong by choosing moderation, however difficult this might be. Otherwise, the country’s prospects are bleak.
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Peru president names Pedro Francke as finance minister

LIMA, July 30 (Reuters) - Peru’s Pedro Castillo appointed moderate economist Pedro Francke to the key finance minister post, an olive branch to rattled markets after the newly-elected president earlier named members of his Marxist Free Peru party to several other cabinet positions. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Constitutional reform and equality: pending issues in Peru for Pedro Castillo

The complex political panorama of Peru has almost two months of tension in the background, after a close vote and numerous requests for electoral nullity by Keiko Fujimori. Now, Pedro Castillo’s main challenge will be to reconcile a deeply divided country. And to understand what his first steps in this regard could be, it is worth reviewing the main promises of the recently assumed president Pedro Castillo.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Castillo appoints a leftist party colleague as Prime Minister of Peru.

Castillo appoints a leftist party colleague as Prime Minister of Peru. Peru’s President Pedro Castillo appointed a prime minister from inside his Marxist-Leninist Free Peru party on Thursday – 41-year-old Guido Bellido, who has never held public office and has only been a lawmaker for six days. Castillo, who was...
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

Pedro Castillo sworn in as the fifth President in past three years

Pedro Castillo has been sworn in as the fifth President of Peru on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 200th Independence Day of the country. The 51-year-old school teacher promises the people of Peru, a corruption free country and a new constitution. The new president will have to handle many issues, coronavirus outbreak, the political turmoil and falling economy being the major issues.
Politicsjack1065.com

Peru’s Castillo assumes presidency amid political storms in divided nation

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s Pedro Castillo will assume the presidency on Wednesday with little time to catch his breath as he battles the world’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, tensions in his socialist party and weak congressional support in a starkly divided nation. Castillo, the son of peasant farmers, will be sworn...
PoliticsForeign Policy

A Divided Peru Inaugurates a New President

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Peru swears in Pedro Castillo as its new president, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and Mexico ships more humanitarian supplies to Cuba. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every...
Politicswhbl.com

Peasant roots to president: the unlikely rise of Peru’s Pedro Castillo

LIMA/CHUGUR, Peru (Reuters) – As a boy in Peru’s rural north, Pedro Castillo would help collect and crush cane on his family’s small farm. Now he is president of the nation, an abrupt rise to power that has shaken up the copper-rich Andean country’s political landscape. Castillo, who began his...
PoliticsRoanoke Times

Peru has a new president, its fifth in five years – who is Pedro Castillo?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) A 51-year-old farmer and teacher who wears a traditional Andean palm-straw hat takes office as Peru’s president on July 28, 2021, after a bitterly contested election. Pedro Castillo was virtually unknown in...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Peru opposition to lead Congress in setback for socialist Castillo

By Marco Aquino LIMA (Reuters) - An opposition-led alliance won a vote on Monday to lead Peru's Congress, a setback for socialist President-elect Pedro Castillo on the eve of his inauguration and a sign of challenges ahead to his plans to reform the constitution and hike mining taxes. A leadership team headed by centrist legislator María del Carmen Alva from the Popular Action party won by 69-to-10 votes against a rival grouping led by retired military man Jorge Montoya from an ultra-conservative right-wing party.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

The enigma Cerrón, the uncomfortable presence of Pedro Castillo

With the toughest elections in the recent history of Peru successfully solved, Pedro Castillo now has to solve the problems at home. The oldest of them has a first and last name: Vladimir Cerrón. The dream of Cerrón, former governor of a region between the Andes and the Amazon, was to don the presidential sash, a high-relief silk beauty hand-embroidered with gold-plated threads. His legal problems, however, stood in the way. Justice vetoed his candidacy. In his place, he placed a charismatic school teacher at the head of his party, Peru Libre, who in a campaign town by town, square by square, gradually gained followers. Perhaps neither of them imagined going that far. The triumph of a marriage of convenience. The fact is that they are here, with Castillo hours away from occupying the Government Palace.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Peru President-Elect Castillo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Peruvian President-Elect Pedro Castillo and offered congratulations to the people of Peru for an electoral process indicative of a strong and vibrant democracy. He thanked Peru for its support in addressing the Venezuela crisis and expressed his hope that Peru would continue to play a constructive role in addressing the deteriorating situations in Cuba and Nicaragua. Secretary Blinken offered continued U.S. support for pandemic recovery and highlighted our donation of two million vaccine doses, as well as hospitals, ventilators, cold storage units, and protective equipment. He emphasized the United States remains a steadfast economic partner to Peru and reinforced our shared commitment to promoting inclusive economic prosperity, protecting the environment, addressing the climate crisis, improving public health, and ensuring educational opportunities for all. He applauded Peru’s efforts to combat illegal logging, illegal mining, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, and corruption. Secretary Blinken celebrated the enduring partnership and long history of close cooperation between our two nations during Peru’s bicentennial.
Presidential ElectionTexarkana Gazette

Rural teacher elected president in Peru

LIMA, Peru — Rural teacher-turned-political novice Pedro Castillo on Monday became the winner of Peru's presidential election after the country's longest electoral count in 40 years. Castillo, whose supporters included Peru's poor and rural citizens, defeated right-wing politician Keiko Fujimori by just 44,000 votes. Electoral authorities released the final official...

Comments / 1

Community Policy