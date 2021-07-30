Pedro Castillo, populist socialist and schoolteacher, inaugurated as president of Peru
Pedro Castillo, a populist socialist and former primary school teacher with no prior political experience, was inaugurated as president of Peru on Wednesday. In a ceremony wrought with symbolism, taking place on the 200th anniversary of Peru's independence from the Spanish Empire, Castillo addressed the nation in a collarless indigo jacket and his trademark wide-brimmed straw hat, according to the Economist. Castillo announced he would not reside in Lima's ornate "House of Pizarro," named after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Incan Empire, including modern Peru.www.washingtonexaminer.com
