Wilkes Circles of Care announced that six local people recently graduated from its 12-week Circle Leader program. Wilkes Circles of Care is a nonprofit that tries to help people work their way out of poverty and also remove barriers that keep people in poverty. It strives to empower people by providing them resources and support they need to achieve financial independence, said a spokesman for the organization said.

WILKES COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO