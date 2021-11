Gwinnett County Public Schools is updating its mask policy for the second semester. Beginning on Jan. 4, masks be required based on covid numbers in the community. According to a press release, masks will be required when the transmission rate is considered “high.” The release adds, “when community transmission has been maintained at the ‘moderate’ level for two consecutive weeks, GCPS will transition to strongly recommending masks in all of its facilities.”

