Neshoba County, MS

Friday At The Neshoba County Fair

By Robbie Watson
kicks96news.com
 5 days ago

It’s Friday at the Neshoba County Fair and here is the latest for the final countdown. Exhibit Hall opens at 8am. The Sheep Show starts at 9am followed by the Goat show. Harness and Running Horse Racing starts at 1:30pm. The Riley Green Show is live tonight at 8 pm. And, weather permitting, the fireworks show will be presented following the concert. Additional events take place throughout the day. For more information see www.neshobacountyfair.org.

www.kicks96news.com

