In the last moments before they enter the ring, combat sports fighters do what it takes to psych themselves up. Coaches slap their backs and tell them they are the best. Lovlina Borgohain needed to get a boost. Pacing in front of her, chomping at the bit for the bell to ring, almost savouring the medal she expects to come, was the 2018 world champion, Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chin. Borgohain had lost all previous bouts against her - the first time comprehensively, on home soil in Delhi.