For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. For some high-profile public figures, escaping to a private life out of the spotlight would be a dream come true. The same applies to some public companies — on Thursday, it was revealed Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is weighing whether to go private, less than two months after its IPO.