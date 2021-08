Missing Piece Group CEO/Founder Michael Krumper has announced the promotions of several senior staff members. Joe Sivick has been named general manager of Missing Piece Group, Brett Loeb has been named label manager of Missing Piece Records, and Michelle Steele has been named director of publicity for Missing Piece Group’s Nashville branch. “In the 11 years that Missing Piece has been in business, much of our staff has come on board very early in their careers, gathering knowledge and becoming experts in their field, while supporting and training younger team members,” Krumper said. “That supportive environment has helped foster their personal...