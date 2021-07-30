UG Health Department recommends masking indoors
The Unified Government Health Department Thursday night recommended that Wyandotte County residents wear masks indoors in public spaces, but no action was taken. In a presentation at the 6 p.m. UG Commission meeting, Health Department officials said masking was a solution to the urgent problem of the spread of the Delta variant. They recommended vaccinated and unvaccinated people wearing masks in indoor public places for six weeks.www.wyandottedaily.com
