Wyandotte County, KS

UG Health Department recommends masking indoors

By Info Wyandotte
wyandottedaily.com
 5 days ago

The Unified Government Health Department Thursday night recommended that Wyandotte County residents wear masks indoors in public spaces, but no action was taken. In a presentation at the 6 p.m. UG Commission meeting, Health Department officials said masking was a solution to the urgent problem of the spread of the Delta variant. They recommended vaccinated and unvaccinated people wearing masks in indoor public places for six weeks.

Comments / 0

