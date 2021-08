I hope you can forgive me for using the ‘S’ word in this article, but the fact remains that the 2021-2022 school year is not that far away – so having said that, why not throw a Back to School Bash? The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is doing just that, and you are invited. You might be thinking, “wait a minute, my kid is not a member of the club” – even if that’s the case, you’re still invited. Everyone, member or not, is invited to the bash.