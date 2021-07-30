Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ brings ANC and 20-hour battery life

gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

FatShady, 29 Jul 2021no amount of sound quality would justify such high price.Yes. Sound quality can absolutely justify high prices. And Beoplay's build quality feels solid. So 400 is absolutely a bargain. Welcome to the free market. Rating0 |. S3. xGB. Anonymous, 29 Jul 2021400 frickin dollars for that?are this...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earbuds#Tws#Bang Olufsen#Tws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
ANC
Related
Electronicstechnave.com

Nothing Ear (1) release: ANC, IPX4 rating & up to 32 hours of listening

If you recall, Carl Pei was one of the OnePlus founders but left the company to start up his own called Nothing. After a few months, we learnt that his company's first product would be a pair of wireless earbuds known as Nothing Ear (1) and they are finally released. Here's what we know about the True Wireless Earbuds so far.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC wireless earphones block out noise and give you clear calls

Block out the background noise with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC wireless earphones. These ANC earbuds effectively eliminate out unwanted sounds thanks to their ANC and snug in-ear fit. That way, you can get a moment of calm whenever life at home gets stressful. What’s more, the 6.88 mm electrodynamic new driver delivers powerful, natural audio. And it gets enhances by the customizable fit. Also, these earbuds boast a variety of streaming options, including Bluetooth 5.2. Plus. With its super-low power needs and advanced technology, you have stable connections that consume less battery. And when you do need to recharge, the process is either wireless or via USB-C. Additionally, a 20-minute charge is all it takes to have 2 extra hours of use. Meanwhile, 6 microphones along with beamform technology provide crystal clear calls. It lets you walk freely around the house while remaining in contact with your team.
RetailPocket-lint.com

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 2nd gen headphones get a 46% discount

(Pocket-lint) - We've spotted a great discount on a B&O Beoplay over-ears, with almost half off the recommended retail price - but hurry, as the deal is time limited. While originally fairly expensive, the H4 is a classy pair of headphones. Both the earcups and the headband are covered in lambskin leather, and the memory foam padding in the earcups ensures it conforms to the shape of your ear. Added to the splash of aluminium and the braided textile cables, it's an all-round quality look.
ElectronicsT3.com

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level review: an elegant wireless speaker that's also portable

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Forgive us if this B&O Beosound Level review ends up being as much about explanation as it does critique, but this a surprisingly complicated product considering its basic sell is that it's a mid-size wireless speaker with high-quality sound. It's aimed squarely at B&O's general audience of demanding, tech-savvy music lovers with an eye for design.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to add wireless charging to the Samsung Galaxy A52

Wireless charging seems to be one of the default features that we can expect in a lot of flagship phones these days. The same cannot be said for non-flagships and whether or not your low-end or mid-range phone will come with wireless charging will differ from model to model, brand to brand.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

B&O Beoplay EQ hands-on review: Big buds, even bigger sound

Bang & Olufsen has announced the Beoplay EQ, its first pair of true wireless earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancelation (AANC). This clever technology uses the microphones and speakers inside the earbud to adjust the ANC in real-time, based on the ambient sound in your surroundings. Think of it as a more personalized version of normal ANC.
Electronicstechgig.com

Top 3 smartwatches with good battery life

People, particularly young people, no longer want traditional wearable watches. Today's youth expects everything to be up to date, digital and with cutting-edge technology. have seen a significant increase as a result of this trend. Apple pioneered the smartwatch trend, and now other top brands are entering the market with cutting-edge smartwatches.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Bang & Olufsen’s new wireless earbuds cost $529 in Canada

Bang & Olufsen’s first wireless earbuds with active noise-cancelling have been announced, and while the Beoplay EQs will likely sound great, $529 is a lot to ask for a pair of earbuds. The buds will release on August 19th and feature a 20-hour total battery life. On their own, each...

Comments / 0

Community Policy