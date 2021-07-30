Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ brings ANC and 20-hour battery life

Block out the background noise with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC wireless earphones. These ANC earbuds effectively eliminate out unwanted sounds thanks to their ANC and snug in-ear fit. That way, you can get a moment of calm whenever life at home gets stressful. What’s more, the 6.88 mm electrodynamic new driver delivers powerful, natural audio. And it gets enhances by the customizable fit. Also, these earbuds boast a variety of streaming options, including Bluetooth 5.2. Plus. With its super-low power needs and advanced technology, you have stable connections that consume less battery. And when you do need to recharge, the process is either wireless or via USB-C. Additionally, a 20-minute charge is all it takes to have 2 extra hours of use. Meanwhile, 6 microphones along with beamform technology provide crystal clear calls. It lets you walk freely around the house while remaining in contact with your team.