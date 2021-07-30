Red Sox designate veteran reliever Brandon Workman for assignment
Workman, who turns 33 next month, sees his second stint with the Red Sox come to a potential end in rather disappointing fashion. After signing a one-year, $1 million deal with the Cubs in February, Workman opened the 2021 season in Chicago’s bullpen, but got off to a dreadful start in which he posted a 6.75 ERA and 6.28 FIP over 10 relief appearances spanning eight innings of work before being designated for assignment in late April.www.yardbarker.com
