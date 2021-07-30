Cancel
Music

Mickey Guyton Releases the Title Track To Her Album, Remember Her Name

By jwills
wxbm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton‘s album Remember Her Name will be out on September 24th – but the title track is available now!. Mickey shares “It almost doesn’t feel real yet, but my new song ‘Remember Her Name’ is officially out everywhere now! This song means so so much to me. I still remember the feeling of writing it, recording it, and now the excitement (and nervousness) that it is finally out into the world. Not only does this song represent my journey, but I hope the message reflects yours as well. This is our story.”

Mickey Guyton
Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.

