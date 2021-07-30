Cancel
Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs heading to Magic, Corey Kispert to Wizards as both taken in first round of NBA draft

By Jim Meehan Spokesman-Review
Wenatchee World
 5 days ago

The majority of the mock drafts were wrong, but it worked out just fine for Jalen Suggs. Most analysts had the former Gonzaga point guard going to Toronto, but the Raptors threw a wrinkle into Thursday’s NBA draft by taking Florida State’s Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick. Suggs waited a few minutes longer before hugging family members after being selected by Orlando at No. 5.

#Gonzaga#Wizards#Nba Draft#Basketball#Magic#Nba#Raptors#Florida State#Gu#The Los Angeles Lakers
