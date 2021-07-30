Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs heading to Magic, Corey Kispert to Wizards as both taken in first round of NBA draft

SENIOR (2020-21): Named Associated Press and CBS Sports Preseason All-American… Named Preseason All-West Coast Conference… Named WCC Player of the Week three times… Named Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 List… Named Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List… Named Julius Erving Award Top 10 Candidate… Named Senior CLASS Award Finalist… Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist… Named All-WCC First Team, WCC Player of the Year and WCC All-Tournament Team… Named First Team All-American by Sporting News and Sports Illustrated… Named NABC All-District 9 First Team, USBWA District IX Player of the Year and USBWA All-District IX First Team… Named AP All-American First Team… Named USBWA and NABC All-American First Team… Was an Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson Award Finalist… Named to Wooden All-American Team and Wooden Player of the Year Finalist… Named Senior CLASS First Team All-American… Named Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year. Started all 32 games, recording 1019 minutes, earning a season-high 44 minutes against UCLA … Tallied a total of 595 points, posting a career-best of 32 points against Virginia … Scored double-digits in 31 games, scoring 20+ points 12 times … Had a field goal percentage of 52.9% … Totaled 159 rebounds, of which 129 were defensively … 58 assists, which included a career-best six against Iowa … 29 steals ... 14 blocks … .878 free throw percentage.