Olympics: FINA Responds to Murphy Comments, “Committed to… Strengthening Our Anti-Doping Practices”. Following Evgeny Rylov’s victory over rival Ryan Murphy in the men’s 200 backstroke final, Murphy spoke out against swimmers who are competing at the Olympics using performance-enhancing and banned substances. Murphy never directly said that Russian swimmers were the aim of his ire, but he did criticize the International Olympic Committee decision to allow Russian athletes to compete in Tokyo, despite the fact that the nation was found to operate a state-sponsored doping program. Russian swimmers and athletes in all sports are competing under the banner of “Russian Olympic Committee” in Tokyo.