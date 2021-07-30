Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA makes late Terrence Clarke an honorary draft pick

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Terrence Clark, the NBA prospect killed in a car accident in April, was made an honorary pick at the NBA draft on Thursday. During the first round, commissioner Adam Silver paused the selection event to honor Clarke, the 19-year-old Kentucky player who died in Los Angeles on April 22 as he prepared for the draft.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Terrence Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Espn#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

Tearful moment Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke, 19, is posthumously picked in the NBA Draft following April car accident in front of his family: Cade Cunningham goes first overall to Detroit Pistons

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham was taken first overall by the Detroit Pistons at Thursday's NBA Draft, but the star of the evening was Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke, who was posthumously selected by the league after dying in a car crash in April. NBA commissioner Adam Silver honored Clarke at...
NBAarcamax.com

NBA honors Terrence Clarke's 'extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The NBA paid tribute to Terrence Clarke during Thursday night’s draft. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver following the lottery portion of the event recognized Clarke as an official draftee of the league. “Terrence was expected to be drafted tonight but he tragically passed in April following a car...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Cade Cunningham pays tribute to Terrence Clarke on draft day

Former 5-star recruit and Kentucky freshman wing Terrence Clarke was killed in a car crash in April at age 19, just months before he was expected to be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft. Clarke was training for the draft in Southern California at the time along with former Kentucky teammate Brandon Boston Jr., and his death shook many across the NBA and college basketball.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Coach Cal Posts Special Terrence Clarke Message Before NBA Draft

NBA Draft night is famously one of John Calipari‘s favorites on the calendar. Tonight’s event will be very bittersweet for Coach Cal and the Kentucky program, though, after the devastating death of Terrence Clarke. In April, the 19-year old Clarke was killed in a car accident. He had been working...
NBAthedcvoice.com

NBA Draft: Winners and Losers

The NBA had its annual draft Thursday night and held much anticipation as to how it will unfold. The first three picks went just about the way everyone predicted and after that it was anyone’s guess. The draft produced some pleasant surprises as well as some headscratchers. So let’s recap the winners and losers of the night.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy