Geauga County, OH

Giggles ‘n Stitches 4-H Club Gives Back

By Geauga News
geauganews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year the Giggles ‘n Stitches 4-H Club gives back to the community by making donations to charities and doing service projects in Geauga County. This year, one of their major donations was to WomenSafe. At their June 16th, June 30th, and July 7th meetings, they collected donations from club members for WomenSafe. Donations ranged from gently used clothing and towels to personal care items and baby products, as well as other necessities for the shelter like toilet paper. Over 27 large bags were collected!

