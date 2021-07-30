In Brief–TL;DR News
One of the largest federal labor unions is speaking out against requiring government employees be vaccinated.On Thursday, the Biden administration declared that all federal workers must be vaccinated or submit to weekly or twice-weekly COVID-19 testing.But the American Postal Workers Union disagrees, saying it encourages members to be vaccinated, but “it is not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations for the employees we represent.” The union represents more than 220,000 federal Post Office employees.www.wvlkam.com
Comments / 0