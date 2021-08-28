Duolingo (DUOL) IPO Prices at $102 - CNBC

Cancel
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) IPO said to price at $102, above the boosted $95-$100 range, according to CNBC. Shares are expected to open for trading tomorrow on the NASDAQ.

