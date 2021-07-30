Instant analysis: Eagles sign former Raiders Safety Obi Melifonwu

According to Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu. This comes on the back of a tricky day at the office for Howie Roseman on Wednesday. Rodney McLeod was forced to start the year on the PUP list and Anthony Harris was initially placed on the COVID/reserve list. This meant a lot of early exposure for guys like K’Von Wallace, but with only a few more names on the depth chart, it made sense to bring someone in.