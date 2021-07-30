KEVIL — S. M. Rambo, 87, of Kevil, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. S. M. was born in Hickman County, on Tuesday, May 8, 1934, to Henry and Alice Rambo. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a dairy farmer and also as a school custodian at Concord Elementary School. He was a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church and in his later years, he enjoyed dancing, having been taught by Mary Jones.