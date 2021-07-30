‘House Of Gucci’: It’s A Legacy Worth Killing For Starring Lady Gaga & Adam Driver By Director Ridley Scott

Since the very first images from the set of “House of Gucci” appeared back in March, fashion fans have been following the parade of period-appropriate, flashy couture looks. The first trailer gave a wider glimpse into the film’s deliciously over-the-top fashions, accents and drama, which covers three decades of Italy’s wealthy Gucci clan. While Lady Gaga, playing Patrizia Reggiani, is at the center of the film, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Al Pacino also sport some notable and sometimes startling ensembles from the 1970s through the 1990s. Janty Yates is the costume designer, and the production has been given full access to the Gucci archive.