‘House Of Gucci’: It’s A Legacy Worth Killing For Starring Lady Gaga & Adam Driver By Director Ridley Scott

By Rodrigo Perez
theplaylist.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person, but I am fair,” Lady Gaga says as Patrizia Reggiani, in the first trailer for Ridley Scott‘s upcoming drama, “House of Gucci.” Co-starring Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, “House of Gucci” is about a legacy worth killing for. It’s. Inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

